In-form Cristiano Ronaldo scores a late equalizer to guide Al Nassr to the next round of Arab Cup

Portugal national team captain Cristiano Ronaldo was the hero for Al Nassr football club on Thursday evening, as he scored a late equalizer against Zamalek football club of Egypt to guide them to the knockout stage of the Arab Club Champions Cup.

The former Manchester United football club star was given another starting role by his coach, following his outstanding performance for the club in their last game where he scored a classic goal, and he was able to score again.

Cristiano Ronaldo started in Al Nassr football club’s attack alongside Anderson Talisca and Abdulrahman Ghareeb and he was able to outshine his mates on the pitch.

Both teams efforts to score in the first half of the game were not successful, as the first half ended in a goalless draw.

Egypt national team star Zizo broke the deadlock for Zamalek football club in the 53rd minute a penalty kick, and Cristiano Ronaldo equalized for Al Nassr football club in the 87th minute to end the match in a 1-1 draw.

Cristiano Ronaldo was fantastic for Al Nassr football club in the game, and he was able to mark his brilliant display with a stunning goal.

The goal against Zamalek football club has now taken Cristiano Ronaldo’s goals to two in his last two matches for Al Nassr football club in the Arab Club Champions Cup, and he will be looking forward to continuing his impressive performance for the club when they play their next game.

The draw against Zamalek football club means Al Nassr football club finished at the second spot of their group table with 5 points from 3 matches played, and they have booked their spot in the knockout stage of the competition.

Photo Credit: Twitter.

Opeyeminews (

)