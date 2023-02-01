This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

In-form Chelsea football club of England new signing Andrey Santos continues his impressive goal scoring form for Brazil Under 20 National team on Tuesday night, as he scored a stunning goal in their remarkable 3-1 victory over Ecuador Under 20 National team in South American U-20 Championship.

The youngster joined Chelsea football club from Vasco football club of Brazil few weeks ago, and he has been superb for Brazil since the beginning of the South American Championship, and he was able to play a vital part in his team’s well deserved victory over their opponent.

Santos was given a starting role in his team’s midfield alongside Marlon Gomez and the duo were fantastic in the game.

Vitor Rogue broke the deadlock for Brazil in the 14th minute and the youngster scored his second goal of the game in the 28th minute to end the first half 2-0.

Sebastian Gonzalez Baquero made it 2-1 in the 76th minute before Chelsea football club new signing Andrey Santos scored the last goal of the game in the 81st minute to end the match 3-1.

Andrey Santos was fantastic for Brazil Under 20 National team in the game and he was able to mark his excellent performance with a classic goal.

The goal against Ecuador Under 20 National team has now marked Andrey Santos’ 4th goal in four matches for Brazil Under 20 National team.

The Chelsea football club star will now be looking forward to continuing his impressive goal scoring form for Brazil when they play their next game.

