SPORT

In-form Balogun scores again in his team 4-0 win to become the highest goal scorer in French Ligue 1

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 2 hours ago
0 315 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

In-form Arsenal football club of England loanee Folarin Balogun continues his impressive goal scoring form for Stade Reims football club on Sunday evening, as he scored a stunning goal in their remarkable 4-0 victory over Troyes football club.

The youngster has been firing from all cylinders for Stade Reims football club since joining them on a season long loan deal from English Premier League table toper Arsenal football club, and he was able to impress again on Sunday for the club.

Folarin Balogun was given a starting role in his team’s attack alongside Junya Ito and Myziane Maolida and the trio were superb in the game.

Zimbabwe national team star Marshall Munetsi broke the deadlock for the home team in the 10th minute and Myziane Maolida doubled the lead in the 44th minute to end the first half of the game 2-0.

Folarin Balogun made it 3-0 in the 50th minute through an assist from Alexis Flips before Sweden national team star Jens Cajuste scored the last goal of the game in the 82nd minute, through an assist from Junya Ito to end the match 4-0.

Folarin Balogun was fantastic for Stade Reims football club in the game and he was able to mark his excellent performance with a beautiful goal.

The goal against Troyes football club has now taken Folarin Balogun’s total number of goals in the French Ligue 1 to 15 this season, and he remains the current highest goal scorer in the League.

The 21-year-old will now be looking forward to continuing his impressive goal scoring form for Stade Reims football club when they play their next League game.

c.nananews (
)

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 2 hours ago
0 315 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Video: Brazil Legend Compares Osimhen To Pele

14 mins ago

Video: Careca Compares Osimhen To Pele

14 mins ago

BVB vs CHE: Head-To-Head Stats Of Enzo Fernandez vs Bellingham

19 mins ago

ARS vs MCI: Match Preview, Head-To-Head, And Kickoff Time Ahead Of Wednesday’s Top-Of-The-Table Game

28 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button