In-form Arsenal football club of England loanee Folarin Balogun continues his impressive goal scoring form for Stade Reims football club on Sunday evening, as he scored a stunning goal in their remarkable 4-0 victory over Troyes football club.

The youngster has been firing from all cylinders for Stade Reims football club since joining them on a season long loan deal from English Premier League table toper Arsenal football club, and he was able to impress again on Sunday for the club.

Folarin Balogun was given a starting role in his team’s attack alongside Junya Ito and Myziane Maolida and the trio were superb in the game.

Zimbabwe national team star Marshall Munetsi broke the deadlock for the home team in the 10th minute and Myziane Maolida doubled the lead in the 44th minute to end the first half of the game 2-0.

Folarin Balogun made it 3-0 in the 50th minute through an assist from Alexis Flips before Sweden national team star Jens Cajuste scored the last goal of the game in the 82nd minute, through an assist from Junya Ito to end the match 4-0.

Folarin Balogun was fantastic for Stade Reims football club in the game and he was able to mark his excellent performance with a beautiful goal.

The goal against Troyes football club has now taken Folarin Balogun’s total number of goals in the French Ligue 1 to 15 this season, and he remains the current highest goal scorer in the League.

The 21-year-old will now be looking forward to continuing his impressive goal scoring form for Stade Reims football club when they play their next League game.

