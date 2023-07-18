‘In a year, Saudi League will overtake the Turkish League and Dutch League’ – Cristiano Ronaldo.

Portuguese legendary attacker, Cristiano Ronaldo has left football fans and social media users buzzing after revealing that in a year time, the Saudi Arabian League, will overtake the Turkish League and Dutch League.

Speaking after Al Nassr 5-0 defeat to Celta Vigo in their preseason friendly game at the Estadio Algarve in Portugal on Monday night, the Portugal national team captain, Cristiano Ronaldo said: “In a year Saudi League will overtake the Turkish League and Dutch League”.

Revealing that in a a year time, more and more top players will come to the Saudi Arabian league, including younger players.

This statement from the Portuguese legendary attacker, Cristiano Ronaldo claiming that the Saudi Arabian League will overtake the Turkish and Dutch League in a year time has attracted reactions from football fans and social media users, as some have claimed it is because of the money offered, while some have find the statement very funny.

Here are some screenshots of reactions from football fans and social media users:

