I’m tired of people saying that African teams are just strong rather than being technical – Plumptre

Recall that yesterday the Super Falcons locked horns with the Lionesses in the Round of 16 of the 2023 Fifa Women’s World Cup and it was a tough encounter as the game ended 0-0 at full time.

After 90 minutes, the game went straight into extra time and both sides were not still able to find the breakthrough. After the extra time, the game resulted to a penalty shootout to determine who will progress to the next round and unfortunately, the Super Falcons lost 4-2 to the Lionesses and it’s definitely not a good one but the whole country was proud of them despite the lose because of their fighting spirit.

Few hours after the game, Super Falcons defender, Ashley Plumptre took to her official social media handle to reveal that she’s tired of people saying that African teams are just strong and fast rather than seeing them as technical and tactical.

She stated that they pushed England to the very end and she think that they had better chances than them aswell. Ashley Plumptre further stressed that the Super Falcons made a statement against the Lionesses and they will never be forgotten for what they have done.

“I’m telling you, after this game, I’m tired of people just saying that African teams are just strong and they are just fast, and count us out as being technical or tactical. Like we just pushed England to the very end and I actually think we had better chances than them. We made a statement here, we won’t be forgotten for what we have done”, Plumptre wrote and it stirred massive reactions from football fans across the globe.

