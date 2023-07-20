“I’m So Happy To Be In Black And White” – Timothy Weah

During the summer, Juventus sealed a $13 million deal to sign American winger, Timothy Weah from Lille. His speed, intelligence, and versatility might prove to be important for Juventus.

In his first press conference, he expressed happiness for joining the Italian based club, and also called it a blessing.

According to him, “I am very happy to be here at Juve. It is a blessing for me and my family. Thank you all for this opportunity, I am very honoured to be in black and white. Choosing Juve was easy. When I learned that they were interested in me, I really wanted to come here to write my own story.”

He also admitted that the Serie A is one of the best leagues in the world, and they’re on a high level. “My first days here were fantastic, it really is a group that welcomes you very well. Serie A? I’ve watched it over the years, it’s one of the best leagues in the world. The level is high, I can’t wait to get started.”- According to his responses at the press conference.

