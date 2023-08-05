I’m Not Sure Any Player Excelled There Last Year – Southgate Gives His Verdict On Sterling & Chelsea

England manager, Gareth Southgate has given his verdict on Chelsea ahead of the upcoming campaign. The London club suffered their worst ever season last campaign, finishing 12th despite signing players like Raheem Sterling to the team ahead of the campaign.

The Three Lions manager was speaking at the talkSPORT show where he revealed that last season, there wasn’t any blues player who excelled, including his winger, Sterling who joined during a period of transition. The 54-year-old went on to say that now there’s a new manager at club who will look to get the best out of his players.

Southgate on Sterling said: “He joined a new team, it was a transition and it was a difficult season for everyone at Chelsea.

“I’m not sure any players there excelled last year, but they’ve got a new manager now who will look to get the best out of them.”

The blues have started showing signs of rejuvenation but Sterling hasn’t been convincing with his performances in the pre-season. If he doesn’t step up, then the younger and hungrier guys like Noni Madueke and Mykhailo Mudryk and Angelo Gabriel will keep him out of Pochettino’s plans.

WoleOscar (

)