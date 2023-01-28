I’m not harry potter: Erik ten Hag refuses to attribute Marcus Rashford’s great form to himself

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

This was Erik ten Hag’s witty response to journalists when he was asked about the scintillating form of Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford, prior to this weekend’s Emirates FA Cup clash with Reading.

Midweek, our no. 10 scored again, this time giving United the lead against Nottingham Forest in just six minutes with a devastating run and finish. The Reds went on to win 3-0.

With that win, United will have the advantage going into the second leg of our Carabao Cup semi-final on Wednesday at Old Trafford. However, Ten Hag’s team must first get through an FA Cup fourth-round match against Paul Ince’s Royals on Saturday at 20:00 GMT at the Theatre of Dreams.

Marcus, who scored against Everton in the previous round, will undoubtedly want to score against the Championship team. Ten Hag was questioned about the formula behind the forward’s success this season prior to the game.

The manager retorted, “I’m not Harry Potter,” before reflecting on the true causes of Rashford’s recent success.

“Confidence [is] crucial, and each player must develop their own confidence. He fights for it and puts money into it.

“My coaching staff and I add frameworks, particularly with the way we play. That provides him with some procedures and the tools he needed to position himself correctly, but ultimately it was up to him.

“The player can perform at his best if he has confidence in himself and the way we are working; the environment and culture are equally vital.

Marcus is clearly performing at his peak right now and is in excellent shape from day to day, game to game, and workout to workout. There are constantly new routines being added.

Rashford has developed under Ten Hag this season, but other players like Bruno Fernandes, Anthony Martial, Antony, and most recently Wout Weghorst have as well.

Erik continued, “I think the front line now also gives me a nice impression that they are getting stronger.

“That makes me think they can all gain from one another.

“In the early part of the season, we had a lot of issues in the front line, and we frequently played games without even having players who were 100% psychologically and physically fit. I now believe it to be the case much more strongly, and Marcus may now gain considerably more from particular circumstances.

