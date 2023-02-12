SPORT

I’m Convinced, Rashford Is The Best Striker In Europe At The Moment – Erik Ten Hag

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 11 hours ago
0 314 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Man United boss, Erik Ten Hag has made it clear to the press that he believes Marcus Rashford is one of the best strikers in Europe at the moment, and he’s very happy to see the player going from strength to strength.

While reacting to the media after Man United’s game, Erik Ten Hag stated that he’s happy with Marcus Rashford for his fine goal against Leeds United, and believes eve that Marcus will score a lot of goals this season.

He added that Marcus Rashford is one of the best strikers in the league and Europe.

In his words, Erik Ten Hag stated;

🎙️ Erik ten Hag: “Is Rashford the best striker in Europe right Oney one of them. I was convinced from the first moment. Excited to work with him. I can get more out of him. He has such high potential.”

Let’s have your thoughts the comment section.

Showlapero (
)

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 11 hours ago
0 314 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Video: Brazil Legend Compares Osimhen To Pele

14 mins ago

Video: Careca Compares Osimhen To Pele

14 mins ago

BVB vs CHE: Head-To-Head Stats Of Enzo Fernandez vs Bellingham

19 mins ago

ARS vs MCI: Match Preview, Head-To-Head, And Kickoff Time Ahead Of Wednesday’s Top-Of-The-Table Game

27 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button