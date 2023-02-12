I’m Convinced, Rashford Is The Best Striker In Europe At The Moment – Erik Ten Hag

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Man United boss, Erik Ten Hag has made it clear to the press that he believes Marcus Rashford is one of the best strikers in Europe at the moment, and he’s very happy to see the player going from strength to strength.

While reacting to the media after Man United’s game, Erik Ten Hag stated that he’s happy with Marcus Rashford for his fine goal against Leeds United, and believes eve that Marcus will score a lot of goals this season.

He added that Marcus Rashford is one of the best strikers in the league and Europe.

In his words, Erik Ten Hag stated;

🎙️ Erik ten Hag: “Is Rashford the best striker in Europe right Oney one of them. I was convinced from the first moment. Excited to work with him. I can get more out of him. He has such high potential.”

