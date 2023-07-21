I’M Afraid, Ramus Hojlund Might Not Be The Answer To UTD Striking Woes – Former United Player Warns

Former man United player, Luis Saha has made it clear to the media that signing Ramus Hojlund might not solved United striking woes.

While reacting to the media, the French not that Ramus Hojlund is a very good player and might have done well in the Italian league, but he believes the player might fail to adapt to English football just immediately, and United does not have such time.

In his advice, he noted that United should go for a more proven player who can meets the demands of the Premier League.

In his words, he stated;

‘‘It’s always a risk when a player moves from another country,’ said Saha told Paddy Power when asked about United signing the Atalanta starlet.”

He added;

‘’They might have all the talent, but it can take time to adapt. But, Rasmus Hojlund has what it takes.”

What’s your thoughts on the words of Saha.

