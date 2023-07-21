SPORT

I’M Afraid, Ramus Hojlund Might Not Be The Answer To UTD Striking Woes – Former United Player Warns

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 361 1 minute read

Former man United player, Luis Saha has made it clear to the media that signing Ramus Hojlund might not solved United striking woes.

While reacting to the media, the French not that Ramus Hojlund is a very good player and might have done well in the Italian league, but he believes the player might fail to adapt to English football just immediately, and United does not have such time.

In his advice, he noted that United should go for a more proven player who can meets the demands of the Premier League.

In his words, he stated;

‘‘It’s always a risk when a player moves from another country,’ said Saha told Paddy Power when asked about United signing the Atalanta starlet.”

He added;

‘’They might have all the talent, but it can take time to adapt. But, Rasmus Hojlund has what it takes.”

What’s your thoughts on the words of Saha.

Elijah2022 (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 361 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

They Brought Down Blessing Okagbare For Doping, Now They Are Gunning For Tobi Amusan-Shehu Sani

1 min ago

Transfer News: Super Eagles Player ‘Ola Aina’ Undergoing Medical, Aubameyang Joins Marseille

14 mins ago

Man Utd’s Possible Lineup For Next Season With Their Recent Signings And Transfer Targets

24 mins ago

Players That Made Most Tackles and Interceptions at Their Respective Clubs

35 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button