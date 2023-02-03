‘I’m a very bad loser, even in training I can’t lose’ – Man United newest signing, Sabitzer reveals

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Few moments ago, Manchester United newest signing, Marcel Sabitzer publicly came out to make a very interesting statement regarding his personality.

According to the Austrian International losing is not his thing. In a recent interview Sabitzer stated that he’s a very bad loser and even in training he hate to lose and that is just his mentality.

“In his Words”

“I’m a very bad loser even in training I can’t lose, I have that mentality over the years, I hate to lose”, The Austrian International said and it stirred massive reactions from football fans across the globe.

Recall that few days ago, the red devils completed the signing of Marcel Sabitzer from Bayern Munich on loan and he was present at Old Trafford during Manchester United last game against Nottingham Forest in the Semi Final of the Carabao Cup.

