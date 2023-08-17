‘I’m a pure Yoruba Man, I was just born in Togo’ – Emmanuel Adedayor

Few moments ago, Togolese Former Professional Footballer, Sheyi Emmanuel Adedayor simply known as Emmanuel Adedayor publicly came out to speak about his tribe and nationality.

Speaking during a recent Interview with TVC , Adebayor revealed that his parents are both Nigerians and that makes him a pure Nigerian. The former Arsenal Striker also stated that he’s a pure Yoruba Man and he was just born and raised in Togo.

“In his Words”

“My father’s name is Adeyi Adebayor and my mother’s name is Alice Eniola Adekani, so I’m a pure Yoruba Man, I was just born in Togo, grow up in Togo and being raised by a Nigerian parents but I’m fully from Nigeria”, Adebayor said and it stirred massive reactions from the general public. Click on the link below to watch the video clip of the interview.

This has never been a secret amongst Nigerians, almost everybody knows that Emmanuel Adebayor is a Nigerian, what brought about small doubt back then was the fact that he chosed to represent the Togolese National team instead of the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

Although we don’t really know the reason why he snubbed Nigeria for Togo but regardless of that, he’s still loved and adored in the country by many.

Emmanuel Adebayor is considered as one of the greatest African Player ever, he played for top teams such as Arsenal Football Club, Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur, Real Madrid, amongst others during his playing days.

What are your thoughts on this? Kindly leave your comments in the comment section below.

Ola_Dan (

)