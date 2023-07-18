I’m 38 years old, also European football has lost lot of quality, only valid one is EPL -Ronaldo.

In a surprising announcement, Cristiano Ronaldo has stated that he will not be returning to European football, firmly shutting the door on any potential comebacks. The 38-year-old football icon believes that European football has experienced a significant decline in quality, with only the Premier League maintaining its status as the leading league.

Ronaldo’s recent move to Saudi Arabian clubs has been met with mixed reactions. However, the Portuguese superstar stands by his decision, asserting that his move was instrumental in attracting top players to the Saudi league. According to Ronaldo, his presence alone has generated greater interest and has breathed new life into leagues he has joined in the past.

Looking ahead, Ronaldo predicts that within a year, the Saudi league will surpass both the Turkish and Dutch leagues in terms of talent and popularity. He dismisses criticism from the president of the European Union, asserting that the players who have arrived in Saudi Arabia are of high quality.

Ronaldo also acknowledges the potential of young players like Jota and Ruben Neves, recognizing their talent and the promising future they hold. As he continues to make waves in the football world, Ronaldo’s impact on the Saudi league and his ability to attract top talent will be closely watched by fans and analysts alike.

Source: Fabrizio Romano

KosisochukwuGodwin (

)