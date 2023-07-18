I’ll not return to European football, the door is completely closed — Cristiano Ronaldo

According to Fabrizio Romano’s tweet, Cristiano Ronaldo: “I won’t return to European football, the door is completely closed”.

“I’m 38 years old, also European football has lost lot of quality… only valid one is Premier League, they’re way ahead of all the other leagues”.

He added, “I’m 100% sure I won’t return to any European club. I opened the way to Saudi league… and now all the players are coming here”.

Cristiano Ronaldo: “My choice to sign with Saudi teams was really essential in attracting new elite players. It is true.

“Serie A was dead before I joined Juventus, but once I signed, it was resurrected. Cristiano draws more attention everywhere he goes.

They criticised me for joining the Saudi League, but what has occurred since?, said Cristiano Ronaldo.

All the players are now coming here because I opened the path.

Fabrizio Romano tweeted screenshots

Cristiano Ronaldo: “More and more top players will travel to Saudi Arabia in a year”

“The Saudi League will surpass the Turkish League and the Dutch League in a year.”

“Players who arrived are not like what the European Union president said.”

“Jota & Ruben Neves are young players”.

