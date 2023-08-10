Iheanacho Wins Man Of The Match Award In Leicester’s 2-0 Win Over Burton In The EFL Cup On Wednesday

Leicester City secured a spot in the second round of the Carabao Cup by defeating Burton with a score of 2-0. The dynamic duo of Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi led the charge, with Iheanacho opening the scoring just six minutes into the match. His precise side-foot effort found the back of the net after receiving a cross from skipper Marc Albrighton.

Under the guidance of their new manager, Enzo Maresca, the Foxes displayed a commendable level of control throughout the game, maintaining dominance in possession. Despite Burton’s sturdy defensive efforts, Leicester continued to press forward, with debutant Ryan Sweeney nearly finding the equalizer through a header that was swiftly cleared away by Leicester’s defense.

As the first half drew to a close, Leicester extended their lead during stoppage time, with Ndidi exhibiting his prowess by firing a shot into the top corner of the goal. Iheanacho’s exceptional speed and skill allowed him to race clear and provide the assist, showcasing the remarkable synergy between the two players.

The second half saw Iheanacho nearly netting his second goal of the night, only to be thwarted by an impressive save from Burton’s goalkeeper, Jamal Blackman. Leicester remained determined to further solidify their lead, leaving no room for doubt in their victory.

Man of the match:

Leicester City star Kelechi Iheanacho was named the man of the match after his impressive performance in the game, which the Super Eagles player capped off with a goal.

