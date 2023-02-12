SPORT

Iheanacho 5 Goals Contribution In His Last 2 Game For Leicester Suggests That He Is Back To Top Form

Super Eagles of Nigeria prolific and versatile forward, Kelechi Iheanacho is currently enjoying the form of his life having just regained the trust of his manager Brendan Rodgers in their last two games played where he secured a starting role in the squad.

He has missed out from the starting line for quite some times where he has always been used as a second half substitute and most times as an unused substitute having dropped in his form as claimed by his coach.

However, he was able to change the momentum for himself in their last three game against Walsall where he came on as a second half substitute to net the only goal of the night that got them advanced to the next stage of the competition.

His great influx of influence in the game suggested that he is back to his top form and as such made him to earn a role in their subsequent two games played against Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur respectively.

This was more solidified and justified with his five goals direct involvement in the two games as he scored a goal and bagged a brace of assist against the Unai Emery led Aston Villa team in the last weekend, before he scored yet another goal coupled with an assist yesterday against Antonio Conte led Tottenham Hotspur team to make it a total of two goals and three assists in his last two EPL games played.

He will as such be optimistic to keep the tempo and momentum going for his team in their next game as they continue their pursuit in the competition.

