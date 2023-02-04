Ighalo eyes Club World Cup title

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Odion Ighalo, “will lead Saudi Arabian champions Al-Hilal against defending CAF Champions League champions Wydad Casablanca on Saturday (today) at Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat with a spot in the semi-finals on the line,” according to PUNCH Sports Extra. “Ighalo will be aiming to join the select group of Nigerian players who have won the Club World Cup.”

“The only Nigerian players to have won the Club World Cup are Obiora Nwankwo and Joel Obi.”

“Al-Hilal have never lost in the second round in their two prior competitions, defeating Al Jazira 6-1 in the second round last February and narrowly defeating Esperance de Tunis 1-0 in 2019.”

As Al Feiha defeated Ramon Diaz’s team 1-0 in the Saudi Super Cup semifinals last Thursday, “Al-11-match Hilal’s unbeaten streak in all competitions came to an end.”

“They had not failed to score in a competitive game since a 0-0 draw with Ettifaq in October of last year. With just one domestic loss so far in 2022/23, they currently trail Al Nassr for the league lead by one point.”

Wydad enters this match having lost just once in their last 11 games against opposition from outside of Morocco, “although they have not allowed a goal in the opening period of play this year, not having done so since losing 2-0 to CAF Super Cup opponents.”

