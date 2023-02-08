Ighalo becomes the 1st Super Eagles player to reach FIFA Club World Cup final in 10 years

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Odion Jude Ighalo has become the first Super Eagles player to qualify for the final of the FIFA Club World Cup in 10 years, after guiding Saudi Arabia Pro League Champions Al Hilal football club to a remarkable 3-2 victory over Flamengo football club of Brazil on Tuesday at Stade Ibn Batouta in Morocco.

The former Manchester United football club star played for Al Hilal football club in last year edition of FIFA Club World Cup, and he was able to score a goal for the club before they lost to English Premier League giants Chelsea football club in the semi-final.

Odion Ighalo’s goal in last year’s quarter final made him to become the first ever Super Eagles player to score in the FIFA Club World Cup, and he has been superb again for the club in the competition this year.

Prior to the beginning of the ongoing FIFA Club World Cup, the Nigerian international missed his team’s last four matches due to injury, but he has started his team’s last two matches in the FIFA Club World Cup.

The former Granada football club star started against Wydad Casablanca football club and he was also given another starting role against Flamengo football club on Tuesday.

Al Hilal football club defeated Flamengo football club 3-2 in the semi-final and that helped them to book their spot in the final of this year’s edition of FIFA Club World Cup, and they will play the winner between Real Madrid football club of Spain and Al Ahly football club of Egypt.

Odion Jude Ighalo has now become the first Super Eagles player to reach the final of the FIFA Club World Cup in 10 years, after Victor Moses and John Mikel Obi helped Chelsea football club to reach the final in 2013.

Photo credit: Twitter.

c.nananews (

)