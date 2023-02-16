SPORT

Ifeanyi Mathew: Nigerian International Midfielder Joins FC Zurich From Lillestrøm Sportsklubb

Swiss Super League giants, Fussballclub Zürich have completed the signing of Nigerian international,Ifeanyi Mathew till 2025 from Norwegian Eliteserien league side,Lillestrøm Sportsklubb.

Born on 20 January 1997, 26-year-old Ifeanyi Mathew. started his professional football career with Nigerian topflight league side, El-Kanemi Warriors.

Impressive in the colours of the Maiduguri side, Ifeanyi Mathew landed a lucrative deal with one of Nigeria finest Clubside, Kano Pillars, where he carved a niche for himself to play for the Nigeria Super Eagles Team B in the CHAN tourney.

In search of Fresh challenge, Ifeanyi Mathew landed in Norway where he teamed up with Norwegian Eliteserien league giants, Lillestrøm Sportsklubb in 2016 before leaving on a loan to Turkish side, Osmanlıspor in 2019.

In all his career in the colours of Lillestrøm Sportsklubb, the workaholics marked 155 apperances with (14) vital goals to his name.

After signing the dotted lines and scale through the club routine medicals, the Nigerian international Wass unveiled by his new employees.

