If Mason Mount Is Serious About His Future, A Move To Newcastle Would Suit Him Perfectly—Collymoore

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Expert Stan Collymore recently wrote in his column “Caught Offside” that he would be surprised to see Mason Mount leave Chelsea. However, he feels the player should look to move to Newcastle United if he decides to leave the Blues. Mount’s contract negotiations with the club have broken down. He’s been in bad form this season.

The Englishman has scored three goals and provided six assists in 31 games in all competitions. While under contract until the end of the 2023–24 season, the player has yet to accept a new contract and could leave the club. Collymore wrote about Mount’s future:

“Personally, I would be surprised if he left.” “He is one of them and is likely to end his career as a legend like John Terry and Frank Lampard, but apparently, with 18 months left on his contract and no renewal agreement, he may leave in the summer.”

He added:

“I’ve said before that I don’t think he will, but if Mason Mount is serious about his future, a move to Newcastle would suit him perfectly.” I wonder if there’s a hierarchy at Howe and if the Magpies feel the same way. “

Collymore thinks the potential signing of Mount could be a big step for Newcastle, as he wrote:

“Mount is not only the type of energetic player that fits perfectly into the Geordies’ system, but he is also an English Champions League winner who has yet to hit the pinnacle of his form, so he will be the winner.” a big deal and will send an important signal of intent.”

Chelsea are currently 10th in the Premier League with 31 points from 23 matches and have not won in the last 5 matches.

Source; Sportskeeda, Caught Offside

Kindly share your thoughts and opinions concerning this article

Micheal10 (

)