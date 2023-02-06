If Man City Are Hit With Points Deduction, They’d Still Be Ahead Of Chelsea And Liverpool.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

At the tail end of last month, Italian side Juventus were handed a 15-point deduction for falsified capital gains which made them drop to the lower half of the Serie A table.

Manchester City could face the same punishment as Juventus following allegations of breaching Premier League financial rules.

According to Sky Sports, punishments which the independent commission could impose on Man City include suspension from playing EPL games, expulsion from the competition, inability to register new players and points deduction.

If the Citizens are eventually hit with the same punishment as Juventus, it will leave them 8th on the current EPL table, but still above Liverpool and Chelsea whose fans seem to be happy about the predicament of their rival.

Both Chelsea and Liverpool has largely underperformed this season despite making big-money signings last summer.

Presently, the Reds are languishing in 10th position with 29 points following a 3-nil spanking at the hands of Wolves last weekend while Chelsea who drew 0-0 with Fulham despite spending more than £300m in January are 9th having accumulated 30 points.

Maybe supporters of these two clubs should focus more on their respective teams than trying to ridicule Man City who would still be above them if 15 points are deducted from the forty-five they’ve earned so far.

