‘If Barcelona calls me today I will go because it’s my club’ – Man City Manager, Guardiola reveals

Few moments ago, Manchester City Manager, Pep Guardiola publicly came out to reveal that Barcelona is his club and of they come calling today, he will go.

Speaking ahead of the Manchester City Vs Arsenal game, Guardiola stated that he have always knew how much Mikel Arteta love the Gunners.

The Spanish tactician stated that he don’t blame him for loving the club whom he once captained and played for. The City Manager further stressed that if Barcelona calls him today, he would head to Spain immediately and that’s why he never stopped Arteta from leaving City when Arsenal came calling.

“In his Words”

“I know he went to the team he dreams of and it’s a thing of support for the fact he played as a captain there, I always knew how much he love the club. That guy likes Arsenal, he’s like me, I’m a coach here but when Barcelona calls me, I will go because it’s my club”, Pep Guardiola said.

