If a Goal is Scored Directly from a Throw-in, Will the Goal Stand?

Throw-ins are very inventive ways of scoring goals these days but even this unique method has limitations. This is why most of the long throws you have seen have all been assists. However, you may have once wondered why players don’t simply target the post in a bid to throw the ball into it. Worry no more because in this article, we would be analyzing why such can’t happen.

In football, you can’t score a goal directly from a throw-in. That is, you can’t simply throw the ball into the net from a throw-in. Such a goal won’t count and a goal kick or a corner kick will be awarded as the case may be. If the throw-in results in an own goal, a corner will be played by the opponents and if the throw-in results in a goal, a goal kick will be awarded to the opponents. This is backed by Law 15 of the Laws of the game which states “A goal cannot be scored directly from a throw-in”.

However, if the ball touches an opponent or a teammate on its way in, the law becomes ineffective, that is, the goal will stand.

Scoring direct from a throw results in you using your hands to score the goal. It will be considered a handball offense since the ball went into the net after coming directly from your hands. Football is majorly meant to be played with the legs. This also means that a goalkeeper isn’t allowed to score a goal with his hands.

For fairness, goalkeepers can’t throw the ball into their opponent’s net too! The only way that a goalkeeper can score a goal is by using their legs or head.

