Nigerian international, Ibrahim Danda Rabiu has another feather to his illustrious football career as he became the first players in the 30years existence of Slovak Super Liga (Fortuna Liga) to win (6) Slovak Super Liga tittles.

The Nigerian midfielder acheived this feat by winning the Slovak Super Liga twice with AS Trenčín during 2014/2015 and 2015/2016 Fortuna Liga seasons.

Upon his move to ŠK Slovan Bratislava, Ibrahim Danda Rabiu went ahead to clinch the Slovak Super Liga four times during the 2018/2019, 2019/2020, 2020/2021, 2021/2022 Fortuna Liga seasons.

Born on 15 March 1991, Rabiu was a member of the Nigerian under-17 team in the 2007 FIFA World Cup in South Korea, scoring in the first match against France as the nation went on to win the competition.

Before the tournament, he had been dubbed “the new Jay-Jay Okocha”,and helped the side win that year’s Africa U-17 Cup of Nations held in Togo, scoring twice against Eritrea in the group stage (8–0).

Rabiu Ibrahim Danda lists Sporting CP, PSV, Celtic, Kilmarnock, Gent, Trenčín as his former Clubside

