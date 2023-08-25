Ian Maatsen and Chelsea players who could depart Stamford Bridge before 31st of August 2023

Chelsea football club transfer activities for this transfer window is certainly not over yet with plenty of players expected to make moves away from the club either on loan or permanently, also their could still be incomings with the coach targeting an attacking player.

Our emphasis will be on the players who could be heading out of Stamford Bridge before 31st of August 2023.

Romelu Lukaku. The big Belgium number nine is surplus to requirements at Stamford Bridge and have been giving all clear to depart Stamford Bridge this summer, although Chelsea selling price have deterred many suitors, the last few days could see the club drop his valuation.

We expect one big club to show interest and this time sign him either permanently or on a temporary basis.

Romelu Lukaku still with Chelsea Twitter photos.

Ian Maatsen. The academy graduate is down the pecking order behind Ben Chilwell and Marc Cucurella, he could move before the 31st of August, a loan deal will be preferred by the club but the player could look for a permanent move away from Stamford Bridge.

Ian Maatsen impressed for Chelsea during the preseason tour in the United States of America Twitter photos.

Andrey Santos. The Brazilian midfielder is behind the likes of Moises Caicedo, Romeo La, Conor Gallagher and Lesley Ugochukwu in the pecking order for that midfield role and could look for a move away from Stamford Bridge before the 31st of August.

Andrey Santos Twitter photos

Callum Hudson Odoi. The want away winger is in search of a new club where he couldn’t play on a consistent level, he is sure to leave Chelsea before the transfer window slams shut on the 31st of August.

Callum Hudson Odoi Twitter photos

