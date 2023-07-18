I Won’t Return To European Football, The Door Is Completely Closed, Ronaldo Says In Recent Interview

Cristiano Ronaldo was interviewed by Portuguese Journalists, and he was asked some questions about his future. In the Interview, he was asked if he would be returning to European Football anytime soon. Recall that Cristiano Ronaldo signed for Al Nassr, a club in the Saudi Pro League. Many fans criticized him. Cristiano Ronaldo responded to the Journalists after being asked about his future, especially the one pertaining to European Football. Ronaldo replied and said, “I won’t return to European football; the door is completely closed. I’m 38 years old, and European football has lost a lot of quality; the only valid one is the Premier League; they’re way ahead of all the other leagues.” Ronaldo gave his reasons why he won’t be playing in Europe again. Apart from the fact that age is no longer on his side, he criticized the quality of the football played in Europe. He also said the only League with quality is the Premier League. “I’m 100% sure I won’t return to any European club. I opened the way to the Saudi League, and now all the players are coming here,” Ronaldo added.

Source – Fabrizio Romano

