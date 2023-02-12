I will not stop condemning rival clubs who want us kicked out of the Premier League – Guardiola.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Manchester City boss, Pep Guardiola will not stop condemning rival clubs who he believes are jealous of his side’s achievements in the past years and want them kicked out of the Premier league.

In order to press for the Cityzenes to be penalized for breaking financial laws, the Spaniard accuses English Premier League clubs of being envious.

The former manager of Barcelona and Bayern Munich said that the other 19 Premier League clubs were responsible for the more than 100 allegations of Financial Fair Play violations that were brought against them last week.

Most of the new Premier League fees apply to the years 2009 to 2018.

The Cityzenes are under investigation right now and might face sanctions like as point deductions, transfer embargoes, title denials, or even banishment from the competition.

“Come on, the titles are ours,” chided the Catalan. They are unquestionably ours. They belong to us, regardless of the penalty.

The moment from Sergio Aguero, with Balotelli slipping him in… I don’t know if we are responsible for Steven Gerrard slipping. In that situation at Anfield I didn’t want that, for respect for Steven Gerrard, but is it our fault? Come on. That belongs to us…”

