I will not return to European football because it has lost a lot of quality – Cristiano Ronaldo

Few moments ago, Popular Football Journalist, Fabrizio Romano revealed that Cristiano Ronaldo has publicly stepped out to close the door completely on returning to European football.

In a post shared on his Official Facebook page today being Monday the 17th day of July, 2023 Fabrizio Romano revealed that Cristiano Ronaldo stated during a recent interview that he won’t return to European football and that the door is completely closed.

The Portuguese forward also went ahead to reveal his reason for shutting the door completely on a return to European football stating that it has lost lot of quality and also because he’s 38 years old. Cristiano Ronaldo further stressed that the Premier League is the only valid League because they are ahead of every other Leagues.

“In his Words”

“I won’t return to European Football, The door is completely closed. I’m 38 years old, also European football has lost a lot of quality, the only valid one is the English Premier League, they are way ahead of all the other Leagues”, Cristiano Ronaldo said and it stirred massive reactions from football fans across the globe.

Cristiano Ronaldo is considered as one of the greatest footballer of all time, he left top flight football some couple of months back after his contract with Manchester United was terminated and from the look of things, he won’t be returning back anytime soon. Below are screenshots of some of the reactions from football fans across the globe.

What are your thoughts on this? Kindly leave your comments in the comment section below.

Ola_Dan (

)