‘I will not go, I’m staying here’ – Silva tells Reece James after extending his contract

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

It’s no longer news that Brazilian Defender, Thiago Silva has penned down a new one year deal at Chelsea Football Club and that’s a great news for the team as he’s considered as one of the finest Defender in the World.

Few moments after Thiago Silva extended his contract, his teammate Reece James went to congratulate and celebrate with him. Video of the moment James went to congratulate Thiago Silva surfaced online a while ago and it has got a lot of people talking. Click on the link below to watch the video.

The above video captured the moment when Reece James visited Thiago after the Brazilian extended his contract, the two Chelsea stars could be seen shaking hands and hugging each other. One of the most talked about moment of the video was when Thiago told James that he’s not going anywhere. Below are screenshots of some of the reactions from the general public.

What are your thoughts on this? Kindly leave your comments in the comment section below.

Ola_Dan (

)