I Was Honored To Present This Award- Patoranking Shares Photos With Arsenal Player, Alex Zinchenko

Popular Dancehall Reggae artist and entertainer, Patoranking has taken to his official social media handle to share lovely photos with Arsenal Star Player, Alex Zinchenko. In a video, he was seen presenting the “Best player of the month” award to Alex after the match ended. Pato had a brief conversation with him as he encouraged him.

He noted that he was honored to present the award to Alex last night, adding that it was not the result they wanted but they move.

His caption reads, “I was honored to present ‘The player of the month’ award to Alex Zinchenko last night. Not the result we wanted but we move”.

These lovely photos sparked reactions online as fans and celebrities gushed over them. Also, they sent lovely remarks as they admired them. Top celebrities like Cute Abiola, Poco Lee, Nas Boi, Chinedu Ikedieze, Dikeh, Bankuli, Sir Efex, and Nansel Selbol sent love emojis.

