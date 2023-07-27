I Was Disappointed By Romelu, I Tried To Call Him But He Never Answered Me – Lautaro Martinez

Following Romelu Lukaku’s controversial situation with Inter Milan and his parent club, Chelsea, one of his closest friends and teammate has revealed how disappointed he was by the Belgian’s actions.

Lukaku and Martinez have enjoyed a great partnership together and last season, they were reunited again after Chelsea sent their record signing back to Inter when it became almost impossible to work with him. The striker, on several occasions revealed he would like to stay at Inter Milan and jot return to Chelsea after the loan. This made the Italian club to try and look for a resolution with his parent club.

After a long negotiation, when Inter were finally ready to sign him permanently, Lukaku was reportedly in talks with Juventus and couldn’t be reached by anyone at Inter, including his teammates and friends.

Lautaro Martinez, while speaking to the media did not mince words as he boldly revealed he was disappointed by his striker partner: “Lukaku saga? I was disappointed by Romelu, it’s the truth. I tried to call him in those days of chaos, but he never answered me, the same he did with my other teammates. I was disappointed. But ok, well, it’s his choice,” he told Gazzetta.

Currently, Inter Milan are no longer interested in signing Lukaku and it doesn’t seem like his friends will be willing to help convince the club to give him another chance.

