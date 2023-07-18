I Was Criticized For Coming To The Saudi League, But I Opened The Way, And Players Come Here—Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo claimed the “Saudi Pro League is better than MLS” just a day after Lionel Messi was unveiled by American side Inter Miami. Cristiano Ronaldo reveals that he was criticized for coming to Saudi Pro League but he only did that to bring new players in. According to Fabrizio Romano.

Cristiano Ronaldo: “My decision to join Saudi Arabian clubs was 100% important to bring in new top players. That’s a fact.” – When I joined Juventus, Serie A was dead, and then, after I signed, it came back to life. Wherever Cristiano goes, he will attract more interest.” Cristiano Ronaldo: The Saudi League is better than MLS”.

“I am 100% sure that I will not return to any club in Europe. I have opened the way to the Saudi Arabian League, and now all the players come here.” Cristiano Ronaldo: “I will not return to European football; the door is completely closed”.

“I am 38 years old. European football has also lost a lot of quality. The only thing that matters is the Premier League; they are way ahead of all the other leagues.” Cristiano Ronaldo: “I was criticized for coming to the Saudi League, but what happened now?”. “I opened the way, and now all the players come here.” Cristiano Ronaldo: “More and more top players will come to Saudi Arabia in a year.”

“A year from now, the Saudi League will surpass the Turkish League and the Dutch League.”

Source; Fabrizio Romano

