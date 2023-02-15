I want to knock out Joshua — Franklin

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

A close 12-round decision went Franklin’s way last November against Dillian Whyte at Wembley Arena, but many commentators felt the American should have won or at least secured a draw.

Franklin is not willing to take any chances because he is now up against a far more famous opponent than Whyte.

“I’m attempting to kill Joshua,” I understand that I probably won’t be treated fairly here. That’s how we think—we kill. We’ve already sort of gone through it, and I don’t mean to criticize anyone. IFL TV quoted Franklin as saying, “We kind of just went through that circumstance.”

I won the prior bout on points, to be honest. According to the CompuBox statistics, I outpunched him by four rounds in practically every round of the fight, yet they still let him fight. “I feel like I have to either knock him out or completely and utterly control the entire battle,” she said.

Franklin stated that Whyte had unfairly won most of the decisions in their fight, which was unfair to him.

“I probably watched the Whyte fight two or three times, and I thought I had won.”

In that awful fight, there was a ton of cheating. Damn, I just need a little fairness, I thought. I frequently received headbutts, low blows, clubs, and other absurdity. But as soon as I took action, the referee was focused on me. That was the biggest thing I took from it, aside the fact that I believed I easily won the fight 7-5, he added. “Yeah, all I wanted for was a fair shake. I know I ain’t going to get a fair deal on everything, but at least keep me protected in the ring.”

After suffering two straight losses to champion Oleksandr Usyk, British-Nigerian Joshua is eager to beat Franklin to restart his career.

