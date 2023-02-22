SPORT

“I think I’d take his place at the moment” – Carragher hits at Van Dijk following heavy defeat

Two goals apiece from Vinicius Junior and Karim Benzema completed an astonishing Real Madrid comeback as they defeated Liverpool 5-2 in the first leg of their Champions League round-of-16 tie at Anfield. The Reds had threatened to overwhelm the world champions, their conquerors in the Champions League final in May 2022, during a blistering opening period. Darwin Nunez’s flick put them in front inside four minutes before Mohamed Salah seized on a Thibaut Courtois error 10 minutes later.

However, a moment of magic from Vinicius Jr. reduced the deficit, before an Alisson’s howler allowed Vinicius Jr drag Madrid back on level terms and from then on, Los Blancos were unstoppable. Reacting after another horror show at Anfield, former Liverpool defender and Sports pundit Jamie Carragher took a swipe at Liverpool’s towering presence in defense Virgil van Dijk.

Speaking to CBS Sports he said, “Virgil Van Dijk said I wouldn’t get in that back four about two months ago. I think I’d take his place at the moment”.

The result leaves Klopp and his players needing a miracle at the Bernabeu next month. The more immediate concern is that after a couple of confidence-boosting Premier League victories, the fragility that has marred Liverpool’s season has been exposed once more.

