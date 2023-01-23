I Still Ask Questions About Luke Shaw, Wan Bissaka, Fred, And McTominay – Roy Keane Says

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Man United legend, Roy Keane has blasted the performance of Luke Shaw, Fred, Wan Bissaka, and McTominay after their respective performance against Arsenal, and he believes they are not at their best at the moment.

While reacting to their performance yesterday, Roy Keane noted that Man United have made significant progress under Erik Ten Hag, but they have failed to improve their squad.

He added that the likes of Luke Shaw, Wan Bissaka, Fred, and Tominay must up their game to stay on the team.

In his words, Keane stated;

“United have made progress, but at the end of the game I look at Shaw still at left-back, there are questions about him. Wan-Bissaka, Fred, McTominay, it’s as if Manchester United had not turned the page on the problems of the past.”

Man United saw their 9th game-winning streak come to yesterday after failing to beat Arsenal.

