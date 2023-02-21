I spoke with Chelsea and I was no longer part of their plans and Arsenal project suits me – Jorginho

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Italy national team star Jorginho Frello has said that he decided to leave Chelsea football club in the January transfer window after he discovered that he was no longer in their plans, and he joined their London rival Arsenal football club because their project suits him.

Jorginho Frello lost his spot in Chelsea football club’s starting eleven after Thomas Tuchel was sacked by the club and he only started few matches under coach Graham Potter.

The lack of playing time made him to be linked with a move to many clubs in Europe’s top five leagues, before Arsenal football club eventually won the race.

The former Napoli football club of Italy star had a remarkable spell at Chelsea football club, and he was able to win many trophies with the club before he joined Arsenal football club in January transfer window.

Jorginho Frello has been playing regularly for Arsenal football club since joining them last month, and he has been superb for the club in the English Premier League, and he also played a vital role in their remarkable 4-2 comeback victory over Aston Villa football club at Villa Park Stadium last weekend.

Speaking to newsmen on why he left Chelsea football club in the January transfer window to join Arsenal football club, Jorginho Frello said;

“I had spoken to Chelsea and I knew I was no longer part of their plans. Sometimes you must accept when you are out of a project, things come to an end. I wanted to progress in my career and the Arsenal project suits me, I loved their ideas.”

