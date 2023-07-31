“I Pray To God Ur Alive And Healthy By Then To Witness” – Davido Replies Fan Who Asked About Stadium

Popular and successful Afrobeats Superstar, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido has generated several reactions and comments from the public, as he replies a fan who asked him when he’ll have his own stadium show as his colleagues, Burnaboy and Wizkid have had their own stadium shows respectively, WizKid recently sold out the London Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday, and this generated several reactions and comments from the public, as everyone is expecting Davido to announce his own show in a stadium.

Davido replied the fan that he prays to God that the fan is alive and healthy by the time to witness it, as it won’t be long. This generated several reactions and comments from the public, as everyone was surprised and overwhelmed with the reply of Davido to the fan.

Davido is one of the most popular and successful Afrobeats Superstars in Nigeria and the whole of Africa, he has graced several international and local stages all over the world including Nigeria, South Africa, Ghana, United States, United Kingdom, Dubai, Germany, Paris, amongst others.

