I Look At The Numbers & It’s Very Ngolo Kante – Kweku Afari Explains Why Chelsea Need Caicedo

With Chelsea still locked in negotiations with Brighton and Hove Albion over the signing of midfielder, Moisés Caicedo, there has been growing frustrations within the London club’s camp after the player’s club rejected a fourth bid which was around £80m.

In a summer where Chelsea have either sold or let go of several key midfield players, they have not done a particularly great job in replacing those outgoing players. Despite identifying Caicedo as a priority target, they have been unsuccessful in reaching an agreement with Tony Bloom, the Brighton owner.

Speaking about the impact Caicedo will have on Chelsea, Kweku Afari, a freelance broadcaster with talkSPORT, Skysports, ESPN and Chelsea has made some very strong points, describing how the 21-year-old Ecuadorian will give the blues something similar to what Ngolo Kante used to give in midfield.

“Moisés Caicedo is definitely what Chelsea need, he unlocks Enzo Fernández. I look at the numbers and it’s very N’Golo Kanté, I wouldn’t call him N’Golo Kanté but he provides the assets Kanté did.”

Source: football daily

