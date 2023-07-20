I listened and followed Jose Mourinho and the rest is history – Didier Drogba

Few moments ago, Former Chelsea Football Club Forward, Didier Drogba took to social media to dish out a lovely photo of himself alongside Jose Mourinho taken during their time at Stamford Bridge.

The Former Ivory Coast National Team Captain shared the photo on his Official Instagram Page today being Thursday the 20th day of July, 2023 and he revealed what Jose told him to convince him to join Chelsea Football Club in the caption.

According to Drogba, Mourinho told him before his move to Stamford Bridge that if he wants to become one of the best player in the world, then he would have to come and play for him. He further stressed that he listened and followed Mourinho’s instructions and the rest is history.

“In his Words”

“Mourinho told me that if I wants to become one of the best, then I will have to come and play for him. I listened and followed him and the rest is history”, The Ivorian said and it stirred massive reactions from football fans across the globe.

Recall that few years ago, Jose Mourinho signed Didier Drogba for Chelsea Football Club and the signing turns out to be one of the greatest in the club’s history. The Ivorian went ahead to win several silverwares at Stamford Bridge some of which are: The English Premier League, The FA Cup, The Carling Cup, The UEFA Champions League, amongst others. Below are screenshots of some of the reactions from the general public.

