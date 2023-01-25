I like To Get On The Ball, Dribble, Score, And Create Goals, That’s My Style Of Play – Noni Madueke

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

New Chelsea player, Noni Madueke has spoken about his abilities and what he intends to bring to the club, and many fans are happy to hear of his ambitions.

While speaking to the media, the Nigerian noted that he’s the kind of player that likes to stay on the ball, dribble players, and score goals. He added that he likes creating goals too, and he believes his teammates would be happy to have him on the team.

In his words, Noni Madueke stated;

“As a player, I like to get on the ball and be excited, I look to take on players, beat players when dribbling, be creative and score goals for the team.”

Noni Madueke joined Chelsea from PSV this weekend, and fans would be hoping to see him make his debut this weekend.

Chelsea has been very active in the transfer window, and they will be hoping to see a turn in their fortune.

