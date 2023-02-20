‘I just want to say thank you for bringing back the discipline and structure’ – Evra tells Ten Hag

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Few moments ago, Former Manchester United Captain, Patrice Evra took to social media to thank Erik Ten Hag for bringing back the discipline and structure at the theater of dreams.

Evra shared the video on his Official Instagram Page few moments after Man United 3-0 win against Leicester City and he stated that he was really impressed with the performance.

He further stressed that in every game Manchester United plays he sees something different and he’s really happy that the club is moving towards the right direction.

“Erik Ten Hag, I just want to say thank you very much for bringing back discipline and structure at Man United, we need you, we need everyone, we are heading towards the right direction. In every game we play I see something different, I see personality, character, courage, I see lots of positive things right now and I’m happy”, Patrice Evra said and it stirred massive reactions from the general public. Click on the link below to watch the video.

Erik Ten Hag is currently one of the most talked about manager in the world, he has transformed Manchester United from a struggling to title contenders within the space of 6 months and he’s not showing signs of slowing down anytime soon.

