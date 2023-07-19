I hope and want to win the Champions League with Man United – Andre Onana

Few moments ago, Cameroonian Goalkeeper, Andre Onana publicly came out to reveal what he hopes to achieve at Manchester United during a recent interview with Gazzetta.

During the Interview, The former Ajax goalkeeper stated that he wants and hope to win the UEFA Champions League at Manchester United. He further stressed that he wants to start this new exciting experience with a coach who he see as his master.

“In his Words”

“I want and I hope to win the UEFA Champions League at Manchester United. I really want to start this new exciting experience with a coach who’s a master for me”, Onana told Gazetta and it stirred massive reactions from football fans across the globe.

Recall that few weeks ago, The Red Devil’s reached full agreement with Inter Milan for the signing of Andre Onana and the player have also agreed personal terms with the Premier League Giant as he’s keen on reuniting with his former boss, Erik Ten Hag at the theater of dreams.

The Cameroonian is expected to fly to Manchester within the next couple of hours Inorder to undergo his medical tests after which he will officially be unveiled as a new Man United player.

Andre Onana is considered as one of the finest goalkeeper in the world known for his excellent ball distributions, he is capable of absorbing pressure and he’s also very good with his feet which is exactly what Erik Ten Hag needs. He will definitely be a great signing for the Red Devil’s. Below are screenshots of some of the reactions from the general public.

