‘I have achieved everything in football’ – Lionel Messi

Few moments ago, Argentine Midfielder, Lionel Messi publicly came out to speak about his accomplishment in football. Speaking during a recent Interview, The talented Midfielder revealed that he has achieved everything in football.

Messi further stressed that what was missing in his career was the world cup with his country which was his biggest dream and have now won the trophy.

“I have achieved everything in football. The only thing I was missing was the World Cup with my country, that was my biggest dream”, Lionel Messi said. ESPN revealed this on their Official Facebook page few hours ago and it stirred massive reactions from football fans across the globe with many taking to the comment section to react.

Lionel Messi is considered as one of the greatest footballer of all time, he rose through the ranks at Barcelona some couple of years back before making his debut for the club as a teenager. He has truly won absolutely everything there is to win in world football ranging from the Spanish La Liga, to UEFA Champions League, To UEFA Super Cup, To Ligue 1, To Copa Del Rey, amongst others.

The Argentine Midfielder was missing a silverware with his country before but he currently have about three trophies with his National Team, which means that he have won everything in his career both with his clubs and national team. He was the captain of the Argentina National Team that won the 2022 Fifa World Cup some couple of months back. Below are screenshots of some of the reactions from football fans across the globe.

