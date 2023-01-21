I feel sorry for you – Michael Owen tells Liverpool’s new Signing, Cody Gakpo.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Liverpool legend Michael Owen says he ‘feels sorry’ for the club’s new signing Cody Gakpo.

Even Lionel Messi, according to Owen, would find it difficult to contribute to the current Liverpool squad.

Liverpool has only won eight of its 19 games this season following Saturday’s scoreless draw with Chelsea at Anfield.

According to Owen, the Reds’ previous troubles have made it challenging for their new recruit, who transferred to Anfield from PSV in January, to get started right away.

Owen, a former player for Liverpool, Manchester United, Real Madrid, and Newcastle United, remarked on Premier League Productions, “I feel terrible for him genuinely because he’s coming into a team that are incredibly unreliable and stripped of all the confidence.

Even Lionel Messi, whose team is in dire straits, would be defied by me if he tried to join and make himself look good.

With the assurance that his team will build on the victory over Chelsea, Jurgen Klopp stated he was satisfied with the outcome. Chelsea and Liverpool are now ranked ninth and tenth in the Premier League respectively and are not at their best form.

