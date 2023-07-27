I Don’t Think Pochettino Has The Tools To Get Chelsea Back Where They Want To Be – Alex Crook

TalkSPORT presenter, Alex Crook has delivered a brutal assessment of Chelsea football club ahead of the new season as the London club aim to return to competing in the English Premier League after their disastrous season last campaign.

With two weeks left to the start of the new season, Chelsea are still yet to get their priority signing, Moisés Caicedo despite the addition of some very promising players. In a summer that has seen around 13 players leave the team from last season, the blues have been really sluggish with bringing their targets in.

Since the window opened several weeks ago, Chelsea have been locked in negotiations with Brighton and Hove Albion over midfielder Moisés Caicedo and it doesn’t quite look good for them as the Seagulls have been adamant the player will not be leaving for less than £100m.

Because of this, Alex Crook thinks Pochettino does not yet have the tools to get Chelsea back where they want to be despite their impressive displays at the Premier League Summer Series in the US.

“There’s a chance Caicedo will start the season with Brighton. Where do Chelsea go from there?”

“I don’t think Pochettino has the tools to get Chelsea back to where they want to be.”

Watch Video

Alex Crook’s comments is something many Chelsea fans agree to after watching their team in the last two matches against top EPL oppositions. There is clear evidence that Pochettino has improved the team, but that midfield area still lacks a player of Caicedo’s profile.

If the directors can succeed in completing the signing of the Ecuadorian, then I believe, and I’m confident Alex Crook will also admit that Chelsea and Pochettino will be ready to compete against the very best teams in the country.

WoleOscar (

)