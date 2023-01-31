SPORT

I Don’t Have to Show Anything Anymore, I Showed I Am The Best Over The Years – David De Gea

Man United’s goalkeeper, David De Gea has made it clear to the press that he has done very well in the art of goalkeeping, and he has nothing more to prove to anybody.

While reacting to the media, the Spaniard noted that he’s happy to have given his all to the club, and he has been very consistent with what he does in between the sticks for Man United.

He added that he has shown his qualities over the years, and he’s focused on doing more.

In his words, David De Gea stated;

“I don’t have to show anything. I showed already it for many years my qualities. I know people love to talk but I’m used to that. I’m just performing as well as I can, helping the team, and trying my best all the time.”

Man United remains one of the top teams this season, and they have been superb.

Let’s have your thoughts on the words of De Gea.

