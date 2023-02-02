SPORT

I Don’t Cry For Players Who Doesn’t Want To Wear Our Shirt -Rui Costa Speaks On Enzo Fernadez’s Move To Chelsea

On transfer deadline day, Chelsea completed a dramatic deal for Enzo Fernandez.

The Blues have been chasing the Argentine for almost the entire month of January.

Benfica repeatedly turned down Chelsea’s advances, so it didn’t appear that a transfer would take place.

But Chelsea were determined to get their man, and they succeeded.

In the final moments of the transfer window, the 22-year-old completed a move worth more than £106 million.

He has surpassed Jack Grealish to become the most expensive Premier League player in history.

However, Benfica president Rui Costa, reacting to Enzo Fernandez’s move to Chelsea in a press conference, expressed displeasure with how the deal turned out.

He disclosed that the club was bent on keeping Fernandez at least till the summer transfer window, but the Argentine international is unwilling to stay, so they have to sanction the transfer instead of keeping an unhappy player.

Hear him: “During Deadline Day, we found an agreement to sell Enzo to Chelsea in the summer, but he didn’t want to stay.

“At that point, I said: He can’t play for Benfica anymore, no way. I don’t cry for players who refuse to wear our jersey”.

