I don’t believe that if you sack a manager you will get better results – Erik Ten Hag

Seven of the 20 managers who started the 2022/23 Premier League campaign have been sacked from their respective clubs so far. Five of them left last year, while two have followed since the beginning of 2023 with Leeds United manager Jesse Marsch the latest after seven league games without a win for the Peacocks. Speaking at a press conference ahead of his team’s clash with Leeds United at Old Trafford on Wednesday night, Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag revealed that he doesn’t believe sacking a manager will bring better results.

In a video shared by Sky Sports, he said, “If a manager is a colleague and gets sacked, in general I don’t believe in it. I don’t believe that if you sack a manager you will get better results. Most of the time it doesn’t work, let managers finish their work”. Erik Ten Hag himself arrived Manchester United on the back of several managers getting axed after struggling to get the team playing consistently and bring back the glory days. So far, he’s doing a good job rebuilding the squad as United are one win away from winning their first major trophy (Carabao Cup) in six years.

The Red Devils will take on Leeds United at the Theater of Dreams tomorrow and the match is scheduled to kick-off by 21:00 West Africa Standard time. A win for United will see them go level on points with crosstown rivals and reigning Premier league Champions Manchester City.

