I Do Not Want To Make A Comment On Barcelona’s Penalty Kick Because I Could Be Punished – Fernandes

Manchester United defeated Barcelona 2-1 in their UEFA Europa League Playoffs that took place on Thursday night a the Old Trafford Stadium. One of the talking points of the match was the penalty that was awarded to Barcelona after Fernandes was penalized for fouling Balde in the eighteen yard box.

However, after the match, Bruno Fernandes pleaded innocent by saying that the penalty was soft, however, he maintained that he has no intention of saying much about the foul because he could be punished by UEFA for bringing disrepute to the game.

Bruno Fernandes stated that he was trying to win the ball and Balde was trying to do so and both of them made use of their hands in trying to win the ball. Fernandes said that nothing he says at the moment can change the penalty kick.

He noted that these days, the referees are always adjudged to be right and he has to leave the matter the way it is so as not to get punished ahead of the Europa League round of sixteen.

