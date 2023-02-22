SPORT

“I Could’ve Been Sent Off, But The Referee Made A Decision”- Kounde Reacts To His Tackle On Rashford

As it stands, Manchester United’s big game against Barcelona is the main talking point of the week as many fans have described the game as the biggest European fixture this week.

Photo: Manchester United VS Barcelona || Twitter

Well, recall that the first leg ended 2-2, so the tie is still very open, and both teams would be looking forward to snatching the win. However, Barcelona’s defender Jules Kounde spoke about his tackle on Marcus Rashford in the first leg. The French defender noted that the tackle was 50/50, but the match referee made the decision.

Photo: Jules Kounde || Twitter

In the pre-match interview, Jules Kounde said, “ It Was A 50/50 Challenge. I Could Have Been Sent Off, But The Referee Made A Decision. I Do Not Feel Lucky.”

Photo Credit: Twitter

On the other hand, note that the tackle on Marcus Rashford isn’t the only controversial decision that was made at Camp Nou as several decisions didn’t go in Barcelona’s way.

Photo: Manchester United VS Barcelona || Twitter

