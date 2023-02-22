“I Could’ve Been Sent Off, But The Referee Made A Decision”- Kounde Reacts To His Tackle On Rashford

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

As it stands, Manchester United’s big game against Barcelona is the main talking point of the week as many fans have described the game as the biggest European fixture this week.

Well, recall that the first leg ended 2-2, so the tie is still very open, and both teams would be looking forward to snatching the win. However, Barcelona’s defender Jules Kounde spoke about his tackle on Marcus Rashford in the first leg. The French defender noted that the tackle was 50/50, but the match referee made the decision.

In the pre-match interview, Jules Kounde said, “ It Was A 50/50 Challenge. I Could Have Been Sent Off, But The Referee Made A Decision. I Do Not Feel Lucky.”

On the other hand, note that the tackle on Marcus Rashford isn’t the only controversial decision that was made at Camp Nou as several decisions didn’t go in Barcelona’s way.

